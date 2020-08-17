Indiana Officials Report 603 New Cases of Coronavirus, 6 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana say 603 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed statewide over the last 24 hours, with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to newly released data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 81,006 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Over the last 24 hours, 7,829 individuals have been tested for the virus, bringing the statewide total to 914,633 residents tested during the pandemic.

Those totals bring the state’s 7-day positivity rate up to 8.1%, while the overall positivity rate on tests conducted during the pandemic now stands at 8.9%.

Monday's six additional deaths brings the state’s total number of fatalities related to the virus to 2,926, with an additional 209 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Several areas of the state are still seeing surges in cases, including Allen County in eastern Indiana, where the 7-day positivity rate is at 13.6%. Elkhart County continues to see high positivity rates as well, with 12.1% of tests coming back positive over the last week.

Lake County and Marion County, the two counties with the most coronavirus cases in the state, both have reported positivity rates over 9% in the last week. Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana has also reported a positivity rate of 9.3% in that time.

Even with the increase in positivity rates and cases, hospitalization rates are remaining fairly steady, with 36.2% of ICU beds currently available and 81.6% of ventilators currently available in the event of a surge in coronavirus patients.