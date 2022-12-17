Indiana Officer Stole Drugs From DEA Take Back Container, State Police Say

A police officer from southwest Indiana has been arrested on two felonies after allegedly stealing narcotics and controlled substances collected in a Drug Enforcement Agency initiative, authorities said.

Sergeant James Bradley Deckard of the Spencer Police Department, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, has been accused of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 felonies, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

An investigation began, authorities said, after the Owen County prosecutor contacted state police about an officer who allegedly removed items from secured storage. Investigators determined Deckard, who has been employed by the Spencer Police Department for the last 10 months, "utilized his authority to remove illegal narcotics and controlled substances" from the DEA Take Back Container stored at the police department, ISP stated.

Deckard was booked into the Owen County Jail Friday and later released on bond.