Indiana, Northwest Region Hit Record-breaking Coronavirus Metrics Friday

The state of Indiana, along with the Northwest region, have broken records Friday for average daily coronavirus cases.

In Indiana and in the Northwest region, which encompasses Lake, Porter, LaSalle, Newton and Jasper counties, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.

On Friday, the Indiana State Health Department reported 1,495 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 122,640 since the pandemic began.

In the state's Northwest region, health officials reported 191 new coronavirus cases, causing totals to reach 15,462.

Indiana moved to its final phase of its coronavirus reopening plan last week, allowing businesses like bars, restaurants, salons and gyms to reopen at full capacity and lifting limits on gathering sizes.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that at the same time he would extend a statewide order requiring face coverings through Oct. 17.

“Indiana continues to experience steady health indicators as Hoosiers change their habits to wash our hands more, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. This allows us to continue to get Indiana Back on Track, and I urge Hoosiers to keep up their vigilance, especially as the days get cooler, so schools and businesses can remain open,” Holcomb said in a statement.

The state has developed a color-coded system to report the prevalence of coronavirus in each county, according to the stage 5 guidelines. The system measures weekly cases per 100,000 residents as well as the 7-day positivity rate of all tests, assigning each county a color based on those metrics.

Based on the state's metrics, Indiana's Northwest region is generally in "yellow," meaning the counties' positvity rates range between five and 9.9 percent and there are between 10 and 99 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 for the week.

Indiana's Northwest region was at a 7.4% posivity rate Friday, while the state reached a 7.5% rate.

Indiana's average daily new cases per 100,000 people was at 15.3, while the Northwest region was at 14.7.

When a county reaches yellow status, state officials say local governments should consider further restrictions. At orange or red status, the plan dictates that the Indiana Department of Health will consult with local health officials and make recommendations on next steps.