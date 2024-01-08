Indiana man who was trapped in pickup for 6 days meets fishermen who saved his life

Weeks after being freed from his pickup, where he was trapped for six days, a northern Indiana man got the chance to thank the heroes who saved his life.

Matt Reum's miraculous rescue was made possible by two men.

On Monday, Nivardo De La Torre and his father-in-law, Mario Garcia, had a heartfelt reunion with the 27-year-old inside South Bend’s Memorial Hospital.

“I choked up a little bit,” said Nivardo. “He is such a strong person.”

“It is amazing to see him, and I was so happy to see him smiling and doing well,” said Mario.

On Dec. 20, Reum was driving on Interstate 94 near Portage when he lost control after swerving to avoid a deer, according to a police report.

His pickup truck landed into a shallow creek underneath the overpass, leaving him injured and pinned inside.

Reum said he yelled and screamed for help – but no one responded.

Help didn't come until six days later.

Nivardo and Mario spotted the wreckage while searching for a fishing hole. They made the call for help that led to Matt's rescue.

Reum had to have part of one of his legs amputated, but has been in good spirits since the crash.

""I'm now walker-bound with a wheelchair and I'm able to get around, which is amazing," he previously told NBC Chicago. "There are so many things we take for granted in life. Now I can't take it for granted."

On his Facebook page, Reum recently talked about rehab and resuming his life.

“You see somebody in distress – you go there, do what you can do to help him out,” Garcia said. “I think about it all the time. It could have been my son, my daughter or someone else I care about. I would be very happy if somebody did the same thing for them.”

“We helped him out, yes we were part of it, but he has a strong will,” Nivardo said.

An online fundraiser to help with Reum's medical bills has raised more than $98,000.