Porter County

Indiana Man Killed After Standoff With Police

The Indiana State Police will investigate after a Porter County Sheriff’s Department officer shot and killed a 30-year-old man during a standoff at a residence on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, officers were called to a home in South Haven at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of a disturbance at the residence.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Officers later attempted to contact a man who was inside of the home, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Local

Humboldt Park 28 mins ago

1 Child, 2 Adults Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Humboldt Park

chicago severe weather 1 hour ago

Chicago Forecast: Summer-Like Temps Expected Sunday, With Cold Front Approaching Late

Authorities say that officers then entered the residence and located a man inside, whom they said was armed with a handgun. During the encounter that followed, the man was shot, and he later died from his injuries, police said.

The Indiana State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to a press release. The names of the officers involved, and details on what ultimately led to the fatal shooting, have not been released at this time.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently confirm details provided by police in the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Porter CountyIndiana State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us