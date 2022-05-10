Indiana Man Gets 50 Years in Wife's 2020 Killing, Beheading

A west central Indiana man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his wife, whose severed head was found buried in the basement of the couple’s home.

The (Crawfordsville) Journal Review reports a Montgomery County judge sentenced 46-year-old Michael D. Parks of Crawfordsville on Friday after accepting his guilty plea to one count of murder in Hope Parks’ August 2020 fatal shooting.

Her headless body was found on Aug. 20, 2020, on a bridge as Parks was reporting her missing to Crawfordsville police.

After officers found dried blood during a search of the couple’s home and property, her head was found buried in the basement.