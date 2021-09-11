Indiana Man Faces Murder Charge After Girlfriend's Remains Found

A southern Indiana man was jailed in connection with the death of his 37-year-old girlfriend whose remains were found in a shallow grave.

The Bartholomew County sheriff's office says Heather Ann Steuver’s remains were found buried Thursday near Columbus.

An autopsy revealed Steuver of Columbus died of blunt force trauma to her head. Her death was being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office had taken a missing person’s report Aug. 26 for Steuver. A detective later spoke with Steuver’s 38-year-old boyfriend who was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of child pornography.

Deputies later found Steuver’s remains south of Indianapolis.

The sheriff's office says Saturday that her boyfriend also faces a murder charge.