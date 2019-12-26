O'Hare Airport

Indiana Man Arrested at O’Hare, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen: CPD

It is also alleged that Travis was in a position of authority over the girl and that he threatened her

Chicago police

A 46-year-old man listed as a Chicago Public Schools JROTC instructor was arrested at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting a girl multiple times between 2018 and 2019.

Brian Travis, of Saint John, Indiana, was charged with a felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 as well as a misdemeanor count of assault, police said.

Travis was taken into custody about 8:45 a.m. at O’Hare Airport, after he was positively identified as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, a girl who was between 16 and 17-years-old at the time of the incidents, police said.

Police said he sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2019. It is also alleged that Travis was in a position of authority over the girl and that he threatened her.

Travis is listed as a JROTC instructor at Roosevelt High School.

A spokesperson for CPS said they’re looking into the matter.

He is expected in Central Bond Court Thursday.

