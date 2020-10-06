Indiana Man Accused Of Funneling Dozens Of Guns Into Chicago

Federal authorities have charged a 55 year old Indiana man with illegally selling dozens of handguns and assault rifles in the Chicago area.

Investigators say Wayne Adam Tucker of Albion, Indiana has been charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

During a brief court appearance in federal court in Chicago, prosecutors revealed that Tucker had sold at least 39 guns on four occasions to an undercover FBI informant.

That man, who had previous gun convictions which prevented him from legally purchasing firearms, met Tucker on at least four different occasions, in one case buying 14 guns from the suspect in the parking lot of a Dolton home improvement store.

The complaint states that Tucker said he had several sources who supplied him with firearms purchased at Indiana gun shows. On one occasion, he told the FBI informant that one of his sources planned to travel to Ohio where he hoped to buy as many as 800 guns.

Tucker was arrested Sunday and appeared before a judge on Monday in Chicago. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was placed on home confinement.