Indiana Legislature 1st to Approve Abortion Bans Post Roe

Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it.

Indiana was among the earliest Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws after the Supreme Court ruling in June that removed constitutional protections for the procedure. It is the first state to pass a ban through both chambers, after West Virginia lawmakers on July 29 passed up the chance to be that state.

The debates come amid an evolving landscape of abortion politics across the country as Republicans face some party divisions and Democrats see a possible election-year boost.