Indiana Lawmaker Quits Weeks After Winning Reelection

A northern Indiana lawmaker is resigning from her legislative seat just three weeks after winning reelection.

Republican Christy Stutzman of Middlebury, the wife of former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, said in a statement Tuesday that she would step down effective Dec. 14 from the Indiana House seat representing much of Elkhart County.

Stutzman said she needed to devote more time to her family’s business after they and business partners earlier this year bought the former Amish Acres tourist attraction.

Stutzman blamed coronavirus restrictions ordered by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for creating “instability and difficult circumstances” for the business.

