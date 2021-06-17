Indiana Hit With 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Felt in Illinois

An area in western Indiana was hit with an 3.8 magnitude earthquake Thursday afternoon, which was felt by some in the Chicago area.

The earthquake was reported about two miles west of Bloomingdale, Indiana at 2:18 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the earthquake occurred at about a five-mile depth.

No injuries nor damages have been reported at this time.

Authorities received reports of a building in Bloomingdale was shaking for about 40 seconds for initially unknown reasons. Once the earthquake was confirmed, officials said the 9-1-1 phone line "started ringing immediately."