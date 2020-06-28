Indiana Health Officials Report 362 Coronavirus Cases, 3 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 362 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, but just three additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The three additional deaths are tied for the lowest number of confirmed fatalities over a 24-hour span since March 27. Indiana officials also reported three coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to data from the State Department of Health.

The deaths bring Indiana’s total to 2,427 fatalities since the pandemic began, with another 192 deaths listed as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Health officials say that 44,930 individuals in the state have tested positive for coronavirus during the pandemic.

An additional 7,580 tests were reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 470,535. Health officials report a 9.5 percent positivity rate on tests conducted in state labs.