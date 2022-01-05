Indiana

Indiana Health Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box answers questions about COVID-19 infections and its impact on the state as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb listens during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.
Michael Conroy/AP

Indiana’s health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday.

Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.

The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indianacovid casescovid-19 indianaindiana health department covid vaccineIndiana Health Commissioner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us