Indiana cruise ship

Indiana Grandfather Charged in Toddler’s Cruise Ship Fall to Face a Judge

Salvatore Anello declined his right to a jury trial, opting for a judge to decide his fate

By Franci Feirstein

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An Indiana grandfather accused of dropping his 18-month old granddaughter from an 11th-floor window waived his right to a jury trial Monday.

The family was on vacation in Puerto Rico last year, when Salvatore Anello was holding his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, when she fell out of an open window as the ship was docked.

He was charged with negligent homicide.

Local

Morgan Park 1 hour ago

Boy, 15, Shot in Chicago’s Morgan Park Neighborhood

Willow Springs 1 hour ago

$5,000 Reward Offered to Find Out Who Abandoned Pit Bull in Trash Bag

The case is expected to be heard in April.

Wiegand's family is suing the cruise ship company, accusing it of negligence for leaving the window open in the children's play area.

This article tagged under:

Indiana cruise shipIndianaChloe WiegandSalvatore AnelloCruise Ship Fall
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us