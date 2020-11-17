Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Governor Quarantines After Exposure to COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform contact tracing for the Holcombs and the security detail.

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb are quarantining after several members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box advised Holcomb and the first lady to quarantine beginning Tuesday. They are considered close contacts to the security detail and will be tested for COVID-19 later this week, his office said.

Holcomb, 52, tested negative for COVID-19 last month after Box announced she was infected.

