Indiana Fishermen Catch Live Grenade in Little Calumet River, Police Say

Gary Police ask the public for any information about the device and how it got into the river

By Kate Chappell

Two Indiana fishermen snagged an unexpected catch in Gary on Monday.

The men finishing in Little Calumet River unexpectedly caught what appears to be a live grenade, police said.

At about 5:18 p.m., the Gary Police Department responded to a call of an explosive device in the 3200 block of Burr Street at the Little Calumet River bridge, according to police.

The road was closed off and the bomb squad took possession of the grenade without incident, police said.

It's not clear how the grenade got into the river or when.

Anyone with information about on this incident is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1209 or Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

