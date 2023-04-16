8 Family Members From Indiana, Including Multiple Children, Killed in Crash While Traveling in Mexico

Eight central Indiana residents, including at least three children, were killed when their vehicle crashed while traveling in Mexico, according to officials in the city where they lived.

The collision occurred early Sunday morning when a vehicle crashed with an overturned trailer in the city of Matehuala, which is located in the state of San Luis Potosí in central Mexico, local media reported. The eight people who died resided in the city of Frankfort, which is approximately 46 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The victims included at least three children: Jocelyn Mejia Garcia, who attended Suncrest Elementary, Jesus Mejia Garcia, a student at Frankfort High School and a one-month-old baby, according to a news release from the Frankfort Police Department and the Community Schools of Frankfort.

Others who died were identified as Guadalupe Garcia, Fernando Garcia and Jesus Angeles. Grief counselors will be available at the children's' schools Monday to assist those in need of support. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mexican authorities.