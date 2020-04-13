Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Expected to See Surge of Coronavirus Cases in Early to Mid-May

State health officials also reported 331 new cases of coronavirus on Monday

Coronavirus cases are now expected to surge in early to mid-May in most of Indiana, State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Monday.

Dr. Box said, however, she expects Marion County — the county including the state capital of Indianapolis, and the state's most populous one — to see its surge of cases starting in late April.

State health officials also reported 331 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 8,236 since the pandemic began.

An additional seven deaths were also reported, increasing the numbers of death associated with coronavirus to 350.

