Indiana Dunes National Park Offers Visitors Free Admission Saturday

Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter County will be one of hundreds of sites to offer free admission this weekend as part of the agency’s celebration of National Park Week.

According to a press release, the park will offer visitors free admission all day on Saturday, with the first day of National Park Week scheduled for April 22.

The park began charging admission last year. Normal admission prices are $25 for non-commercial vehicles or $15 for walk-in or bike-in visitors, and annual passes are available for $45, according to the National Park Service.

Other sites around Indiana will also offer free admission, as will NPS sites in Illinois. That includes Pullman National Historical Park on Chicago’s South Side, though the facility is admission-free throughout the year.

The Lincoln Home historic site in Springfield also offers free admission, but requires ticketed-tours for entry.

NPS periodically offers free admission to its parks on select days of the year. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday is one such date, as is Aug. 4, the anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Sept. 23 is National Public Lands Day, and admission is free to NPS facilities on that date, along with Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

More information can be found on the NPS website.