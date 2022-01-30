Indiana Dunes National Park Entry Fee to Begin March 31

The National Park Service has approved an entrance fee for Indiana Dunes National Park beginning on March 31 to help fund parking and transportation improvements, visitor services and a bike trail.

The fees vary depending on the method used to enter the national park. The rate for people who walk, bike or boat in will be $15, up to a maximum of $25 per family. A motorcycle pass will cost $20 and a one- to seven-day vehicle pass will cost $25. An Indiana Dunes National Park annual pass will cost $45 and a commercial fee for a motor coach, up to $100.

Holders of the following federal land passes will not pay an entrance fee: Annual Pass, Senior Pass, Veterans, Military and Gold Star Family Pass, 4th Grade Pass, Access Pass (for permanent disability), and the Volunteer Pass.

“This is a positive step to keep the park accessible, safe and vibrant for all, while allowing us to grow and meet the increased needs of our visitors,” said the park’s Superintendent Paul Labovitz. “Out of town guests expect a fee at most places they visit and everyone can obtain an annual pass for what might be the best bargain in town. Stepping up our maintenance and public safety is needed as well as expanding our role in bringing new amenities forward.”

Revenue will support the Marquette Greenway Bike Trail, a planned regional trail extending through Northwest Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline communities between Chicago and New Buffalo, Michigan.