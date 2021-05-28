Indiana Dunes Bans Drinking Alcohol at Porter Beach Through Labor Day Weekend

Consuming alcohol will be prohibited at Porter Beach along Lake Michigan through Labor Day weekend, Indiana Dunes National Park announced Friday.

Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz issued an emergency notice, explaining the decision was made "due to high incidents of disorderly conduct, drunken behavior, harassment, and violence to include assaults."

The closure, which only affects the Porter Beach area, is "necessary for the maintenance of public health and safety." The ban went into effect Friday and will remain in place until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Porter Beach is open for normal recreation, according to officials.