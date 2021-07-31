Indiana

Indiana Drivers Holding Cellphones Face License Penalties

Getty Images/Brand X

Indiana motorists caught using handheld cellphones while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle now face increased penalties for breaking state law.

A law banning drivers' cellphone use to combat distracted driving took effect in July 2020, allowing tickets of up to $500 against violators but it delayed by a year any state Bureau of Motor Vehicles points toward a driver’s license suspension.

The BMV says such violations will now result in four points against a driver’s license.

License suspensions start once a driver has accumulated 20 points within a two-year period. Drivers also face additional points for speeding in school or construction zones.

