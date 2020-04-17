Indiana Coronavirus Cases Top 10,000 as Deaths Rise to 519

Indiana reported 642 new coronavirus cases Friday, health officials said, marking the second straight day of more than 600 new cases in the state.

The rise brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began to 10,154 with 519 deaths, 42 more fatalities than a day earlier.

The increase is nearly double the amount of new cases reported in the state earlier this week. On Tuesday, Indiana reported a rise of 311 cases and on Wednesday the number sat at 440.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect in Indiana through April 20, though the state's governor has indicated plans to reopen in early May, saying Thursday that the next few days "are very important to us."

The state marked a milestone over the weekend, as every county reported at least one positive case of the virus.

The area around Indianapolis has been the hardest hit by the virus, with Marion County reporting more cases than any other county statewide. Lake County in northwest Indiana has also been hit hard by the virus, with more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported during the pandemic.