Indiana Coronavirus Cases Reach 6,351 as Number of Deaths Rises to 245

More than 6,300 people in Indiana have now tested positive for coronavirus after the state reported 430 new cases Thursday.

Indiana officials also say that 42 additional deaths have been reported statewide, bringing the state’s total to 245 since the first case of the virus was reported on March 6.

Nearly every county in Indiana has reported at least one positive test.

According to the latest data, 20 percent of all cases reported in the state have been diagnosed in patients between the ages of 50 and 59.

Because of the virus, the state is currently under a “stay-at-home” order through April 20 and all Indiana schools will use digital learning for the remainder of the school year.