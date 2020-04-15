Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Coronavirus Cases Near 9K as Deaths Rise Above 400

A stay-at-home order remains in effect in Indiana through April 20

Indiana health officials reported 440 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 8,955 since the pandemic began as the number of deaths continued to climb.

Officials reported 49 additional deaths, lifting the death toll to 436 as a result of COVID-19 infections.

The rise is a sharp increase from the number of cases and deaths reported 24 hours earlier.

The state marked a milestone over the weekend, as every county reported at least one positive case of the virus.

The area around Indianapolis has been the hardest hit by the virus, with Marion County reporting more cases than any other county statewide. Lake County in northwest Indiana has also been hit hard by the virus, with more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported during the pandemic.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect in Indiana through April 20.

