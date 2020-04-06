coronavirus

Indiana Coronavirus Cases Near 5,000 With 139 Deaths

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently extended the state's "stay-at-home" order for two weeks because of the virus

Nearly 5,000 people in Indiana have now tested positive for coronavirus after the state reported more than 500 new cases of the virus on Monday.

Indiana officials also say that 12 additional deaths have been reported statewide, bringing the state’s total to 139 since the state’s first case of the virus was reported on March 6.

Nearly every county in Indiana has reported at least one positive test. Of the state’s 92 counties, 88 have reported positive tests, according to data released by the state’s department of public health.

According to the latest data, 20 percent of all cases reported in the state have been diagnosed in patients between the ages of 50 and 59.

Because of the virus, the state is currently under a “stay-at-home” order through April 20. The directive was originally set to expire on Monday, but Governor Eric Holcomb has extended the order as the number of cases statewide has continued to climb.

All Indiana schools will use digital learning from the remainder of the school year as a result of the virus.  

