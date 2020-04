With 568 new coronavirus cases confirmed, at least 6,907 people in Indiana have now tested positive since the state's first case was reported in March.

Indiana officials also say that 300 people have died from the virus across the state. Nearly every county in Indiana has reported at least one positive test.

Because of the virus, the state is currently under a “stay-at-home” order through April 20 and all Indiana schools will use digital learning for the remainder of the school year.