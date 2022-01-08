Indiana Coal Miner Dies in Underground Accident: Sheriff

A coal miner died in an underground accident in southern Indiana, authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois, Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said.

No other details were released. The federal mine safety agency was notified.

Sunrise Coal, Indiana’s second-largest coal producer, is owned by Hallador Energy Co., based in Terre Haute.

It has two mines in Oaktown, which together produced more 6 million tons of coal in 2019, according to Hallador’s website.