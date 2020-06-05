Indiana Casinos to Reopen June 14: Holcomb

Indiana casinos will reopen on June 14 — the first day of Stage Four of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Eric Holcomb said at a news conference Friday.

Under Stage Four of the Back on Track reopening plan, bars and nightclubs as well as movie theaters and bowling alleys will be able to reopen at 50% capacity.

Charity gaming and casinos will also be able to open with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission, according to guidance distributed by the governor's office.

State officials haven't said what capacity guidelines will be for casinos.

Horse racing will also be allowed to begin without spectators, Holcomb stated. Spectators are expected to be allowed in Stage Five, which is expected to begin on July 4.

Additionally, large events such as conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals and parades will remain closed through Phase Four.