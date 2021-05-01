indiana mask mandate

Indiana Casinos Continue to Require Masks

Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana’s casinos at least through the end of May.

Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table. Gamblers must wear masks at table games and employees are required to have masks on at all times.

The gaming commission said casinos will review whether to continue the mask requirement past June 1.

The state guidelines direct casinos to obtain permission from local health officials before holding any events involving large crowds and continue extra spacing between slot machine players.

