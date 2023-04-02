Indiana

Couple Found Dead at Indiana Campground Following Severe Storms

Brett Kincaid, 53, and Wendy Kincaid, 47, were found deceased at McCormick's Creek State Park in Owen County, about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis, according to authorities.

A couple was found dead at a southern Indiana campground on Saturday, just hours after fierce storms ripped through the area.

After storms struck late Friday, first responders began searching the area to see if anyone was still at campground, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Authorities later learned two campers were unaccounted for, and located their bodies after additional searches.

The incident remains under investigation.

