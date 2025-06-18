A new bill signed by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun would allow the state to collect tolls on any interstate highway within its borders.

Under provisions of House Bill 1461, the Indiana Department of Transportation is now permitted to request waivers from the Federal Highway Administration implement tolls on any interstate highway without requiring additional legislature approval of such measures.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Reason Foundation says Indiana is the first state to approve tolling on all interstates.

According to Indiana Republicans, including State Rep. Jim Pressel who introduced the bill, the measure was enacted because of stagnating revenues from gas taxes, which have been used to help fund new road construction and maintenance in the state.

"The current way we fund roads just does not work anymore," said Sen. Mike Crider, according to Axios. "The gas tax is not a viable method anymore. We have to leave all options on the table, which includes giving the government the option of tolling if that's what we decide."

Axios cited a study that suggested tolling state interstates could rake in $40 billion in revenue over two decades.

Increased fuel efficiency and the use of electric and hybrid vehicles are leading to lower amounts of gas tax revenue annually, according to experts, leaving states scrambling to figure out how to maintain their roadways.

Other groups have suggested instituting a per-mile tax on vehicles, which they argue would more equitably target drivers that utilize roads, causing wear and tear that later requires repairs and reconstruction.