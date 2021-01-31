Indiana

Indiana Bakery Workers Scare Masked Robber Away by Throwing Food, Other Objects at Him

Police say owners and workers at a bakery and cobbler shop in suburban Indianapolis hurled baked goods and other objects at a masked robber to drive him away.  

WISH-TV reported Sunday that 25-year-old Matthew Marshall, of Plainfield, was later arrested and charged with criminal confinement and robbery.

The Plainfield Police Department said in a statement that Marshall is accused of entering the Two Chicks Whisky Business Saturday afternoon. He allegedly locked the door and grabbed his hip as if to signal he was armed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Marshall had a lawyer.

The business posted a Facebook message that described the robbery as “absolutely terrifying.” It said everyone at the store is fine physically but “emotionally" are "a wreck.”

