Indiana Bakery Serves Best Doughnut in America, Other Chicago-Area Spots Earn Kudos in New Ranking

It is not breaking news to say that there are some incredible places to get doughnuts in the Chicago area, but according to a new ranking, some of the best eats in the country can be found right here in the Midwest.

According to the Underground Donut Tour’s “America’s Greatest Donuts” contest, which racked up more than 22,000 votes and invited nearly 500 shops to participate, the Chicago-area is well-represented with this particular treat, and the top spot can be found close by.

The Overall Fan Favorite award in the competition went to Indiana’s Rise’n Roll Bakery. In addition to earning that title, their cinnamon caramel doughnut was named the most popular in the country, one of seven top prizes they won for their offerings.

The chain, with nearby locations in Schererville, Cedar Lake and Valparaiso, also won categories for the Greatest Cake Doughnut, the Greatest Cream-Filled Doughnut and more.

D & D’s Place, located in the 8300 block of South Kedzie in Chicago, was also a big-winner, as they were awarded the top spot in the chocolate-glazed, fritter and fruit-flavored doughnut categories.

Stan’s Donuts, with locations all over the city and suburbs, was honored for their blueberry cream cheese pocket, which was named the best fruit-filled doughnut in America.

According to their website, the Underground Donut Tour was started in Chicago in 2015 and has since expanded to 18 cities around the world. Tours can be booked through the group’s website, and doughnut-lovers can find more information on the best places to satisfy their sweet tooth.

National Doughnut Day will take place on June 2.