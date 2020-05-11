unemployment illinois

Independent Contractors in Illinois Apply for Unemployment Assistance

Tens of thousands of applications have been filed for the program since Monday morning

By Chris Coffey

Unemployment benefits application
Getty

El uso de sistema de solicitud ha sido de tal magnitud, que este ha colapsado.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Contract workers and freelancers in Illinois who have found themselves out of work due to the pandemic can now file for federally-funded unemployment benefits.

The state opened its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) portal (which you can access at this link) this morning.  The program gives independent workers who typically file 1099 tax forms (and therefore aren't covered through other avenues in the unemployment insurance program) access to benefits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Employment Services said tens of thousands of PUA applications have been filed since the portal became active Monday morning.

Local

coronavirus illinois Apr 14

NBC 5 Investigates: See Where Illinois Stands Today on Coronavirus Cases, Rates and More

Dr. Ngozi Ezike 28 mins ago

Illinois Receives First Shipment of Remdesivir, With Most Vials Going to Cook County

“While a program of this magnitude would normally take up to year to design and implement, the department worked swiftly with an outside vendor to get the program up and running within four weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Housekeeper and personal assistant Gail Steinborn said she has not received a paycheck since March 13 because of the virus. 

She told NBC 5 she applied for the PUA this morning and is waiting to hear what happens next.

“I just feel for all the other 1099 employees like me,” Steinborn said.  “I hope they get through and we can get some kind of relief and at least some kind of recognition that this has been a rough road for all of us.”

The program is funded in part through the CARES Act, a federal bill designed to help individuals and organizations impacted by the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

unemployment illinoisIllinoispandemicassistancecontractors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us