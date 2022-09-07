Independent Agency Investigates Fatal Burbank Crash Involving Police Vehicle

A fatal accident this week in the Chicago suburb of Burbank is now under investigation by an independent agency.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection at 77th Street and Central Avenue. In a media release, the Burbank Police Department said one of its vehicles was involved.

A bicyclist, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as 66-year-old Denise Blidy, was killed in the crash. Blidy was a retired nurse.

A resident who lives near the accident scene told NBC 5 that the police vehicle involved did not have its lights or sirens on at the time of the accident.

Sammy Orange was walking in the area shortly after the accident happened.

"I saw her bike out here in the middle of the road," said Orange. "It looked like she had lost a shoe."

Jill Syoga, who often walks in the area, said she's always on guard at this intersection.

"I feel people go through stop signs," Synoga said. "They are not looking out for pedestrians or cyclists."

The Burbank Police Department late Wednesday afternoon issued a statement regarding the investigation.

"The incident is currently being reviewed by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit," the statement read.

"The Burbank Police Department will not be providing any further information in reference to this incident due to it being reviewed by an independent agency.

"The City of Burbank and Members of the Burbank Police Department would like to send our condolences to all the families and friends that were affected by this tragic incident."