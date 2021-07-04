Independence Day Fireworks: Where to Watch in Chicago Suburbs

Many of Chicago's suburbs are celebrating the state's reopening with the return of July 4 fireworks displays and Fourth of July celebration. Find where to watch Fourth of July fireworks near you in the list below.
This list will continue to be updated.
Lyons:
- The Fourth of July fireworks display will be launched at Veterans Park at dusk after the Party in the Park. The Party in the Park will begin at 6 p.m.
- For more information click here.
Schaumburg:
- Schaumburg fireworks will be launched after games at Boomer Stadium on July 3 and 4.
- For more information click here.
Lake County:
Lake Zurich:
- After its family day celebration, visitors can watch the fireworks in Lake Zurich over the lake around 9:15 p.m. July 4 at Paulus Park.
- For more information click here.
Lake Forest:
- Lake Forest fireworks are scheduled at 9:31 p.m. on July 4 at Deerpath Community Park.
- For more information click here.
Waukegan:
- Fireworks in Waukegan will be launched at 9 p.m. at Waukegan Harbor & Marina.
- For more information click here.
Mchenry County:
Crystal Lake:
- As a part of the Lakeside Festival, Crystal Lake fireworks will be displayed at the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park on July 4.
- For more information click here.
Huntley:
- Huntley fireworks will be displayed at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
- For more information click here.
Woodstock:
- Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Emricson Park.
- For more information click here.
Kane County:
Batavia:
- July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks will be at Engstrom Park.
- For more information click here.
Elgin:
- Elgin is presenting a Fourth of July fireworks display at Festival Park on July 4 between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.
- For more information click here.
Dekalb County:
Dekalb:
- Dekalb fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Hopkins Park on July 4.
- For more information click here.
DuPage County:
Elk Grove:
- Elk Grove will host a fireworks display on July 4 at Elk Grove Park.
- For more information click here
Naperville:
- Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 at Frontier Park in south Naperville.
- For more information click here.
Downers Grove:
- Downers Grove will host a July 4 firework display at 75th Street and Lemont Road at 9:30 p.m.
- For more information click here.
Glen Ellyn:
- Glen Ellyn's fireworks display will be held at Lake Ellyn on July 4.
- For more information click here.
LaSalle County:
Ottawa:
- The fireworks show will return to Ottawa Township High School on July 4. They can also be seen along the Illinois and Fox rivers. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. On July 3, Skydive Chicago will offer their firework show beginning at dusk.
- For more information click here and here.
Kendall County:
Oswego:
- On July 4, the firework display can be watched from Prairie Point Park at 9 p.m.
- For more information click here.
Will County:
New Lenox:
- The firework display will begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at the Village Commons.
- For more information click here.
Mokena:
- The 4th of July fireworks begin at dusk on July 4. The display will be seen from the Ozinga Bros. property, just north of the Hickory Creek Metra lot.
- For more information click here.
Joliet:
- Joliet will have its 4th of July fireworks show at Joliet Junior College's main campus off Houbolt Road. The show begins at dusk.
- For more information click here.
Bolingbrook:
- The 4th of July fireworks will be displayed at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. Parking will begin at 6 p.m. with remote parking and viewing encouraged.
- For more information click here.
Kankakee County:
Kankakee:
- Kankakee’s firework display will be at Kankakee Community College on July 4.
- For more information click here.