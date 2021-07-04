Independence Day Fireworks: Where to Watch in Chicago Suburbs

Many of Chicago's suburbs are celebrating the state's reopening with the return of July 4 fireworks displays and Fourth of July celebration. Find where to watch Fourth of July fireworks near you in the list below.

This list will continue to be updated.

Lyons:

The Fourth of July fireworks display will be launched at Veterans Park at dusk after the Party in the Park. The Party in the Park will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information click here.

Schaumburg:

Schaumburg fireworks will be launched after games at Boomer Stadium on July 3 and 4.

For more information click here.



Lake County:

Lake Zurich:

After its family day celebration, visitors can watch the fireworks in Lake Zurich over the lake around 9:15 p.m. July 4 at Paulus Park.

For more information click here.

Lake Forest:

Lake Forest fireworks are scheduled at 9:31 p.m. on July 4 at Deerpath Community Park.

For more information click here.

Waukegan:

Fireworks in Waukegan will be launched at 9 p.m. at Waukegan Harbor & Marina.

For more information click here.



Mchenry County:

Crystal Lake:

As a part of the Lakeside Festival, Crystal Lake fireworks will be displayed at the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park on July 4.

For more information click here.

Huntley:

Huntley fireworks will be displayed at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

For more information click here.



Woodstock:

Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Emricson Park.

For more information click here.

Kane County:

Batavia:

July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks will be at Engstrom Park.

For more information click here.

Elgin:

Elgin is presenting a Fourth of July fireworks display at Festival Park on July 4 between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.



Dekalb County:

Dekalb:

Dekalb fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Hopkins Park on July 4.

For more information click here.

DuPage County:

Elk Grove:

Elk Grove will host a fireworks display on July 4 at Elk Grove Park.

For more information click here

Naperville:

Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 at Frontier Park in south Naperville.

For more information click here.

Downers Grove:

Downers Grove will host a July 4 firework display at 75th Street and Lemont Road at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Glen Ellyn:

Glen Ellyn's fireworks display will be held at Lake Ellyn on July 4.

For more information click here.



LaSalle County:

Ottawa:

The fireworks show will return to Ottawa Township High School on July 4. They can also be seen along the Illinois and Fox rivers. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. On July 3, Skydive Chicago will offer their firework show beginning at dusk.

For more information click here and here.

Kendall County:

Oswego:

On July 4, the firework display can be watched from Prairie Point Park at 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

Will County:

New Lenox:

The firework display will begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at the Village Commons.

For more information click here.

Mokena:

The 4th of July fireworks begin at dusk on July 4. The display will be seen from the Ozinga Bros. property, just north of the Hickory Creek Metra lot.

For more information click here.

Joliet:

Joliet will have its 4th of July fireworks show at Joliet Junior College's main campus off Houbolt Road. The show begins at dusk.

For more information click here.

Bolingbrook:

The 4th of July fireworks will be displayed at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. Parking will begin at 6 p.m. with remote parking and viewing encouraged.

For more information click here.

Kankakee County:

Kankakee: