Independence Day Firework Shows Happening on Fourth of July in the Chicago Area

Much of the Chicago area, including at Navy Pier, lit up the sky over the weekend to celebrate Independence Day 2022 with grand fireworks displays, but there are still plenty of Fourth of July fireworks to see on Monday.

Here's a list of where and when you can see fireworks throughout the area on Independence Day.

Antioch

Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Beecher

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Bensenville LibertyFest

Monday, July 4

Downers Grove/Woodridge Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Elgin Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Glenview Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at dusk

Highland Park Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Forest Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Libertyville Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Lombard Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Mundelein Community Days

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Naperville Salute

Monday, July 4

Oak Lawn Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at dusk

Oswego

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Tinley Park Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Vernon Hills Fireworks Spectacular

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Winnetka Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Warrenville Fireworks

Monday, July 4

