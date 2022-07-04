Independence Day Firework Shows Happening on Fourth of July in the Chicago Area

Much of the Chicago area, including at Navy Pier, lit up the sky over the weekend to celebrate Independence Day 2022 with grand fireworks displays, but there are still plenty of Fourth of July fireworks to see on Monday.
Here's a list of where and when you can see fireworks throughout the area on Independence Day.
Antioch
Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
For more information click here.
Beecher
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Bensenville LibertyFest
Monday, July 4
For more information click here.
Downers Grove/Woodridge Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Elgin Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Glenview Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Glen Ellyn Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at dusk
For more information click here.
Highland Park Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Lake Forest Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.
For more information click here.
Libertyville Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Fore more information click here.
Lombard Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Mundelein Community Days
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Naperville Salute
Monday, July 4
For more information click here.
Oak Lawn Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at dusk
For more information click here.
Oswego
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Tinley Park Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
For more information click here.
Vernon Hills Fireworks Spectacular
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Winnetka Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Warrenville Fireworks
Monday, July 4
For more information click here.