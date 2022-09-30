Incredible Cubs Video Takes You Around Wrigley Via Drone on Gameday

Incredible Cubs video takes you around Wrigley on gameday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you.

The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you around and through Wrigley via a drone flyover — capturing the gameday experience from the hours leading up to first pitch all the way to the Cubs taking the field.

The video takes you into Murphy's Bleachers before pivoting up Waveland Ave. Next is a trip through Gallagher Way before entering the ballpark, taking you atop the stadium and through the lights on the first base side.

After a ride through the ride field bleachers, is a visit inside the historic center field scoreboard and later the Cubs clubhouse.

The video wraps up following Seiya Suzuki out of the dugout as the Cubs take the field.

Check it out:

To the best fans in baseball,



You make Wrigley Field the Friendly Confines. pic.twitter.com/Gtdr3boTXH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2022

