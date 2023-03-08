'Increasingly likely' Jordan Love is Packers' QB in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is the Jordan Love the Green Bay Packers quarterback in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers is still trying to figure out what he wants to do? Retire, return or request a trade.

Rodgers met with the Jets in California on Tuesday so the sides could get to know one another and see if there is a fit.

And while on ESPN's Get Up, NFL insider Adam Schefter had an interesting nugget.

"It's increasingly likely, and looking like Jordan Love is going to be the quarterback for the Packers in 2023," Schefter said.

.@AdamSchefter has the latest on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets: pic.twitter.com/Zfx877FJU8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 8, 2023

Bears fans would certainly welcome the end of the Rodgers era in Green Bay

But it all comes down to Rodgers deciding what he wants to do. And the "get to know you" meeting with the Jets is potentially opening up one avenue out of Green Bay besides retirement.

"I think the most likely options for our Rodgers at this time are that, number one, he decides he wants to play for the New York Jets, in which case he would go to the Green Bay Packers and say, I would like to be traded to the New York Jets," Schefter said.

"He still could retire. There was a school of thought this week, as recently as this week, that that was still a primary consideration on the table. So I'm sure part of yesterday's talks were explaining how it would be in New York so that Aaron Rodgers wouldn't retire.

"And of all the options that he's now considering, he always could go back to Green Bay."

Because Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, the Jets needed the Packers’ permission to speak to the four-time NFL MVP. His contract status also means a trade would be required to facilitate a move to New York.

Rodgers signed an extension in March 2022 that gives him $150-plus million across three years. He would cost the Packers over $40 million in dead cap in 2023 if he were traded.

He has spent all 18 of his NFL seasons with the Packers, picking up 10 Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl XLV title to go along with his four regular season MVPs.

Rodgers would be a major acquisition for the QB-needy Jets. The team took Zach Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and though general manager Joe Douglas said the organization still feels Wilson has a “very high ceiling,” it remains highly unlikely he gets the chance to prove it again as the QB1 in New York.

The Jets reportedly were in the mix for Derek Carr, but the former Las Vegas Raiders signal caller ultimately decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

For the Packers, a Rodgers trade would give them more assets to build around Jordan Love. The 2020 first-rounder has made just one start in his NFL career, but GM Brian Gutekunst said he believes Love is “ready” to start.

This offseason saga has already included a darkness retreat for Rodgers. But with free agency on the horizon, there is still no light at the end of the tunnel just yet.

