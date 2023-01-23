Increased Security Planned at Lunar New Year Celebrations in Chicago After California Shooting

Increased police patrols are expected at Lunar New Year celebrations in Chicago following a deadly mass shooting at a Los Angeles-area dance studio over the weekend.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others Saturday night at Star Dance studio in the city of Monterey Park.

The shooting occurred about an hour after thousands of people had been in the area for the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that had ended before the shots were fired.

The suspected shooter was found dead the next day following a manhunt.

The tragedy is on the minds of many participating in Lunar New Year celebrations across the Chicago area and the country as many events step up security.

In Evanston, Mayor Daniel Biss said additional security was provided at an area celebration that took place hours after news of the California incident first broke.

“I want to thank our law enforcement personnel, they stepped up instantly and provided additional security," Biss said.

With police presence heightened, dozens of residents lined the street in the north Chicago suburb for a traditional dragon dance.

And there are more celebrations to coming, including Chicago's Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown, set to step off on Sunday.

"We certainly don't want people to, in the face of this tragedy, now, you know, be be afraid to come and gather," Ald. Nicole Lee said. "That's that's letting other people win To be honest with you.”

Lee said police are stepping up patrols ahead of the event and additional officers will be in the area the day of the festivities.

Organizers said there are no plans to cancel the parade in light of the California shooting and are encouraging celebrators to attend and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Chinatown's Lunar New Year parade is slated to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday.