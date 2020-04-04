Incoming Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown Tours Districts, Meets Officers

Incoming Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown toured several police districts and met with officers across the city Saturday.

Photos posted to social media showed Brown, a former Dallas police chief, saying hello to officers by "elbow bumping" instead of shaking hands. Brown attended morning and afternoon roll calls and engaged in discussions with deputy chiefs from across the city, according to CPD.

Part of @ChiefDavidBrown's onboarding included leadership discussions with deputy chiefs from all three areas of the City. pic.twitter.com/wyiv29gDbP — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 4, 2020

Mayor Lori Lighfoot announced Thursday that she chose Brown to be the city's next top cop.

"David Brown's track record of integrity, honor and legitimacy exemplifies what it means to be a Chicago police officer," Lightfoot said. "Through his nationally-recognized leadership and years of on-the-ground work to create a culture rooted in transparency, accountability and community policing, he will build on our all-hands-on-deck effort to create real, widespread and lasting public safety in our communities."

A vote is expected on Lightfoot's decision later this month.

Finalists for the position also included CPD Deputy Chief Ernest Cato and west suburban Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.