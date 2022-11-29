Inbound Rock Island Metra Train Strikes Vehicle in Midlothian; Delays Expected

Delays are expected and passengers are being relocated after an inbound Metra train traveling from Rock Island to Chicago struck a vehicle, authorities said early Tuesday.

According to officials, Metra Train #400 traveling from Rock Island to LaSalle Street Station at 5:32 a.m. stopped near Midlothian "due to a vehicle being struck by the train." Shortly after the incident, Metra tweeted that both inbound and outbound trains near Midlothian had been halted, and "extensive delays are anticipated."

Metra Alert RI - Rock Island Mainline Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Midlothian, due to a vehicle being struck by train #400. Extensive delays are anticipated. — Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) November 29, 2022

Video and photos from the scene show a white sedan with extensive damage. According to authorities, emergency officials are on the scene, and one person was taken away in an ambulance.

Passengers who were previously riding the #400 train are being moved to train #402, Metra says.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.