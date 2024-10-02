Chicago Traffic

Inbound lanes of Stevenson Expressway closed near Pulaski Road due to shooting investigation

By NBC Chicago Staff

The inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed early Wednesday evening near Pulaski Road for a shooting investigation, officials said.

The closure affects I-55 northbound between Pulaski Road and Kedzie Avenue, with drivers encouraged to seek alternate routes.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to Total Traffic Chicago, the closure has caused solid traffic back-ups stretching south to the I-55/I-294 interchange, and was prompted by a shooting investigation.

One person was wounded in the shooting and later transported to an area hospital where their condition is unknown, according to Illinois State Police.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Traffic
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us