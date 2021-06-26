Severe Weather

Multiple Roads, Including Parts of Inbound Eisenhower Closed For Standing Water

Flash Flood warnings were issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties Saturday afternoon until 6:15 p.m.

The inbound Eisenhower Expressway is closed from Des Plaines to Harlem avenues because of standing water as severe storms and heavy rain continue to pelt the Chicago area.

There were multiple other reports of closures throughout the area because of standing water.

Plainfield Police said the following roadways were flooded and impassable: Route 126 and Ridge Road, Route 30 between 127th Street and 135th Street, Van Dyke Road between Prairie Grove Drive and Shagbark Drive, and 127th Street and Shenandoah Trail.

Reports of flooding and standing water also were reported in areas throughout Chicago.

Tornado watches were issued for several Chicago-area counties, the National Weather Service announced. The following counties are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).

This article tagged under:

Severe WeatherEisenhower ExpresswayTraffic Alert
