Multiple Roads, Including Parts of Inbound Eisenhower Closed For Standing Water

The inbound Eisenhower Expressway is closed from Des Plaines to Harlem avenues because of standing water as severe storms and heavy rain continue to pelt the Chicago area.

There were multiple other reports of closures throughout the area because of standing water.

Plainfield Police said the following roadways were flooded and impassable: Route 126 and Ridge Road, Route 30 between 127th Street and 135th Street, Van Dyke Road between Prairie Grove Drive and Shagbark Drive, and 127th Street and Shenandoah Trail.

Closed due to flooding in #Plainfield on Van Dyke Rd Both NB/SB between Prairie Grove Dr and Whispering Trails Dr #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) June 26, 2021

Closed due to flooding in #Plainfield on US 30 (Lincoln Hwy) Both NB/SB between 127th St and 135th St #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) June 26, 2021

Reports of flooding and standing water also were reported in areas throughout Chicago.

Flash Flood warnings were issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties Saturday afternoon until 6:15 p.m.

Tornado watches were issued for several Chicago-area counties, the National Weather Service announced. The following counties are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).