The Dan Ryan Expressway has reopened after being closed for a shooting investigation Monday afternoon.
Illinois State Police canvassed the highway near 79th Street on the South Side, shutting down all inbound lanes for the investigation.
That investigation has concluded, but the entrance ramp onto the highway from 87th Street remains closed Monday afternoon, according to Total Traffic.
There was no further information on the shooting, and it's not known at this time if anyone was injured in the shooting.
