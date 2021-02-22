Inbound Dan Ryan Express Lanes Closed After Shooting at 31st Street

All inbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed down Monday as police investigated a possible shooting on the South Side.

Troopers responded to a possible shooting about 3 p.m. on the Dan Ryan near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police. One victim was located by law enforcement and taken to the hospital.

Northbound traffic was being diverted to the local lanes from 67th Street, officials said.

The investigation remained underway Monday afternoon.