Dan Ryan Expressway

Inbound Dan Ryan Express Lanes Closed After Shooting at 31st Street

Northbound traffic was being diverted to the local lanes from 67th Street, officials said.

All inbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed down Monday as police investigated a possible shooting on the South Side.

Troopers responded to a possible shooting about 3 p.m. on the Dan Ryan near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police. One victim was located by law enforcement and taken to the hospital.

Northbound traffic was being diverted to the local lanes from 67th Street, officials said.

Local

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman 12 mins ago

Wife of Drug Kingpin ‘El Chapo' Arrested on U.S. Drug Charges

University Village 1 hour ago

2 Delivery Drivers Carjacked on Chicago's Near West Side Over Weekend

The investigation remained underway Monday afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
NBC Chicago/Sun Times Wire

This article tagged under:

Dan Ryan Expresswaychicago shootingdan ryan shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us