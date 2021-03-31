bishop ford

Inbound Bishop Ford Expressway Closed Near Sibley Due to Fatal Crash

At least one person died in a crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway that shut down inbound lanes at Sibley Boulevard near south suburban Dolton late Wednesday morning.

The crash took place at around 11 a.m., according to a traffic alert, which said an Illinois Department of Transportation worker was rear ended in the incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to Illinois State Police. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including the person's age or identity, were not available.

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 23 mins ago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,127 New COVID Cases, 1 Additional Death, 53K Vaccinations

Chicago baseball 25 mins ago

Chicago Warns Ballparks May Close If Virus Numbers Climb

The inbound lanes of I-94 were closed between 159th Street and Sibley Boulevard as ISP remains on the scene and an investigation into the incident continues.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

bishop fordBishop Ford Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us