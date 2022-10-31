In ‘Unusual' Move, Records Sealed in Indiana Arrest Connected to Delphi Teen Murders

Certain key documents related to the arrest and charges of a Delphi, Indiana, man have been sealed in connection with the 2017 murders of two Indiana teens slain on a hiking trail near the town, officials announced Monday.

In an "unusual" move, according to the Carroll County Indiana prosecutor, records related to the probable cause and charging information in the case were sealed.

"Sure, it is unusual," prosecutor Nick McLeland said during a press conference Monday announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, who was charged with murder in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. "We don't do it very often in all the cases that we handle here in Carroll County. We did it in this case because the investigation is still open, and while all cases are important, the nature of this case has some extra scrutiny with it. And so we -- my office, me -- felt it was important to seal those records."

McLeland noted a public hearing will be held to determine whether the items stay sealed.

"I've been very clear to everybody that heard the court order we cannot talk about the evidence," he said. "It's in the probable cause or the evidence, it's in the charging information that will become evident to you at some point and it'll be released, but right now is not that day."

McLeland said he understands the frustration from family members and the public who want to know more.

"It's about protecting the integrity of this case," the prosecutor said. "I want to have an opportunity at some point to have an opportunity in court to explain the evidence and for that not to be tarnished or tainted or anything like that. Again, he's presumed innocent and so it was important for me in this case to do that."

Allen, 50, of Delphi, was taken into custody last Wednesday for the murders of Williams, 23, and German, 14, and is being held without bond, Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter said during the press conference.

Allen was formally charged on Friday with two counts of murder, Carter said.

During an initial hearing, Allen entered a primary plea of not guilty, McLeland said. A pretrial date has been set for Jan. 13, 2023, and a trial date for March 20, according to officials.

"Today is not a day to celebrate," Carter said Monday, calling Allen's arrest "a major step" but noting the complex investigation is far from done.

"While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day. Today's not that day," he said. "This investigation is far from complete. And we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing or discussing documents or information before the appropriate time."

On Feb. 13, 2017, German and Williams vanished while hiking along a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area, shocking the small community and prompting an aggressive search for the person responsible.

One day after their bodies were found, police released images from Libby's phone showing a suspect in the case heading across a bridge and toward the teens. About a week later, according to WTHR, authorities released an audio clip from Libby's phone in which a man can be heard saying, "Down the hill."

In the months and years following, sketches of a potential suspect were released and rewards seeking information in the case have continued to grow.

As news of a possible arrest circulated last week on social media, German's sister tweeted on Friday that "today is the day."

"Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then," she wrote.

Supt. Carter asked the public to continue to send tips related to the murders.

"I really believe that Abby and Libby would be proud of you for standing strong even in the face of immense pressure and perpetual criticism," Carter said, noting, "remember, we're not done."